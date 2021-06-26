Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares stood at 479,199 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.51, to imply an increase of 3.92% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The ELYS share’s 52-week high remains $8.28, putting it -83.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.3. The company has a valuation of $99.27 Million, with an average of 326.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 513.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ELYS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

After registering a 3.92% upside in the last session, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.61- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.35%, and -7.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.56%. Short interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw shorts transact 137.18 Million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.35, implying an increase of 62.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.69 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELYS has been trading 77.38% off suggested target high and 48.34% from its likely low.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Elys Game Technology, Corp. insiders hold 35.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.17% of the shares at 3.39% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 240.79 Thousand shares (or 1.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 57.43 Thousand shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $304.39 Thousand.