Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Jumped 12.79% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s traded shares stood at 618,989 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.61. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.01, to imply a decline of -2.41% or -$1.31 in intraday trading. The EGLE share’s 52-week high remains $56.47, putting it -6.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.61. The company has a valuation of $665.43 Million, with an average of 224.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 166.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EGLE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.84.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $56.47 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 6.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.35%, and 12.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 179%. Short interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) saw shorts transact 949.16 Million shares and set a 5.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $58.03, implying an increase of 9.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $53.3 and $65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EGLE has been trading 22.62% off suggested target high and 0.55% from its likely low.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) shares are +189.51% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 244.9% this quarter before jumping 336.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $111.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $109.98 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $57.39 Million and $52.69 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 93.7% before jumping 108.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -59.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s Major holders

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. insiders hold 2.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.31% of the shares at 82.01% float percentage. In total, 105 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oaktree Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.89 Million shares (or 30.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $140.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldentree Asset Management LP with 3.04 Million shares, or about 24.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $109.95 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 254,304 shares. This is just over 2.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 161.53 Thousand, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about $5.83 Million.