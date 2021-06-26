Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Drops -11.44% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s traded shares stood at 497,853 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.45, to imply a decline of -1.94% or -$0.72 in intraday trading. The DRQ share’s 52-week high remains $40.62, putting it -11.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.25. The company has a valuation of $1.29 Billion, with an average of 236.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 203.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give DRQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) trade information

After registering a -1.94% downside in the last session, Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $39.19 this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 6.99% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.52%, and 13.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.06%. Short interest in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) saw shorts transact 1.75 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.33, implying a decline of -19.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $39 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRQ has been trading 7% off suggested target high and -42.39% from its likely low.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dril-Quip, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) shares are +17.77% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.4% this quarter before falling -108% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -5.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $84.38 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $87.44 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $88.35 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -4.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -300% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s Major holders

Dril-Quip, Inc. insiders hold 1.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.88% of the shares at 105.71% float percentage. In total, 259 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 5.51 Million shares (or 15.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 3.82 Million shares, or about 10.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $113.07 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,361,493 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $78.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $29.87 Million.