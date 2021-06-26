Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)’s traded shares stood at 714,205 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.24, to imply an increase of 6.05% or $0.47 in intraday trading. The DBTX share’s 52-week high remains $24.39, putting it -196% down since that peak but still an impressive +25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.18. The company has a valuation of $206.47 Million, with an average of 113.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 94.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (DBTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DBTX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26, implying an increase of 215.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DBTX has been trading 264.08% off suggested target high and 118.45% from its likely low.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (DBTX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 113.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX)’s Major holders

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 9.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.75% of the shares at 81.3% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.95 Million shares (or 19.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TRV GP III, LLC with 3.14 Million shares, or about 12.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $35.67 Million.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (DBTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio holds roughly 485,662 shares. This is just over 1.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 287.01 Thousand, or 1.15% of the shares, all valued at about $2.62 Million.