Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Dipped -31.38% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Dipped -31.38% In 6 Month...

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Dipped -31.38% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s traded shares stood at 432,001 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.73, to imply an increase of 0.46% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The CYRN share’s 52-week high remains $1.97, putting it -169.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.54. The company has a valuation of $54.51 Million, with an average of 834.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.14 Million shares over the past 3 months.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cyren Ltd. (CYRN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CYRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) trade information

After registering a 0.46% upside in the last session, Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.73 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.28%, and 20.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.38%. Short interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw shorts transact 1.44 Million shares and set a 1.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 105.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYRN has been trading 105.48% off suggested target high and 105.48% from its likely low.

Cyren Ltd. (CYRN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 12.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s Major holders

Cyren Ltd. insiders hold 5.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.52% of the shares at 62.83% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 32.21 Million shares (or 59.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.22 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.34 Million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.09 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

173226

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam