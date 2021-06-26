Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Surged 116.98% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s traded shares stood at 313,317 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $47.78, to imply an increase of 0.95% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The CUTR share’s 52-week high remains $48.85, putting it -2.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.03. The company has a valuation of $850.71 Million, with an average of 171.82 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 214.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cutera, Inc. (CUTR), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CUTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) trade information

After registering a 0.95% upside in the last session, Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $48.88 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.64%, and 29.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 98.18%. Short interest in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) saw shorts transact 2.08 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48, implying an increase of 0.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CUTR has been trading 15.11% off suggested target high and -16.28% from its likely low.

Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -63.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s Major holders

Cutera, Inc. insiders hold 2.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.42% of the shares at 104.11% float percentage. In total, 173 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.76 Million shares (or 15.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $82.93 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 1.3 Million shares, or about 7.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $38.93 Million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 1,215,000 shares. This is just over 6.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 Million, or 6.6% of the shares, all valued at about $35.3 Million.