Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~91.66% year-to-date

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s traded shares stood at 597,453 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17, to imply a decline of -0.82% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The CCRN share’s 52-week high remains $18.9, putting it -11.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.58. The company has a valuation of $665.77 Million, with an average of 561.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 282.19 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCRN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.4.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) trade information

After registering a -0.82% downside in the last session, Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.57 this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 8.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.55%, and 11.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.66%. Short interest in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw shorts transact 651.59 Million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.25, implying a decline of -4.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.5 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCRN has been trading 17.65% off suggested target high and -20.59% from its likely low.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) shares are +89.94% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 186.96% against 18.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 150% this quarter before jumping 83.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $297.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $253.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $216.78 Million and $174.57 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.2% before jumping 45.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -35.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 77.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.1% annually.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)’s Major holders

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. insiders hold 5.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.85% of the shares at 99.71% float percentage. In total, 195 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.7 Million shares (or 15.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 2.49 Million shares, or about 6.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $31.08 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,334,961 shares. This is just over 6.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 Million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about $13.55 Million.