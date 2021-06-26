Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Friday – Up 9.1% From the Lows, What Happens Next – Marketing Sentinel
Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Friday – Up 9.1% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares stood at 310,541 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.07, to imply a decline of -1.95% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The COMP share’s 52-week high remains $22.11, putting it -57.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +9.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.79. The company has a valuation of $5.44 Billion, with an average of 409.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Compass, Inc. (COMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give COMP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.86, implying an increase of 55.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COMP has been trading 106.11% off suggested target high and 20.82% from its likely low.

Compass, Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 30.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and ClearBridge Select Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compass, Inc. (COMP) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 507,828 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.66 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 446.72 Thousand, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about $8.5 Million.

