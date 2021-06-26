China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Stock Jumped 15.32% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s traded shares stood at 325,643 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.43, to imply a decline of -0.69% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The PLIN share’s 52-week high remains $1.93, putting it -34.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.62. The company has a valuation of $51.31 Million, with an average of 748.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) trade information

After registering a -0.69% downside in the last session, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.49 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.88%, and 15.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.9%. Short interest in China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw shorts transact 793.56 Million shares and set a 734.78 days time to cover.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -157.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Major holders

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. insiders hold 23.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.58% of the shares at 2.05% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 166.46 Thousand shares (or 0.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $174.78 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 145.29 Thousand shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $152.55 Thousand.