Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Drops -6.22% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s traded shares stood at 721,584 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.77, to imply an increase of 7.8% or $1.43 in intraday trading. The BBW share’s 52-week high remains $21, putting it -6.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.96. The company has a valuation of $316.59 Million, with an average of 464.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 498.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) trade information

After registering a 7.8% upside in the last session, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.00 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 5.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.36%, and 95.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 363%. Short interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw shorts transact 1.12 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17, implying a decline of -14.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBW has been trading -14.01% off suggested target high and -14.01% from its likely low.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) shares are +384.56% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75.6% this quarter before falling -236.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32.28% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 190.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)’s Major holders

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. insiders hold 12.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.3% of the shares at 65.52% float percentage. In total, 72 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Cannell Capital LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.55 Million shares (or 9.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.67 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.01 Million shares, or about 6.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.99 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Micro Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 370,547 shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 200.4 Thousand, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about $1.41 Million.