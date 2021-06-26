Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Drops -2.62% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s traded shares stood at 652,660 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $84.49, to imply a decline of -0.26% or -$0.22 in intraday trading. The BOOT share’s 52-week high remains $86.7, putting it -2.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.87. The company has a valuation of $2.47 Billion, with an average of 440.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 407.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BOOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.88.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the last session, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $86.70 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.82%, and 16.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 94.86%. Short interest in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) saw shorts transact 2.29 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $84.73, implying an increase of 0.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $68 and $102 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BOOT has been trading 20.72% off suggested target high and -19.52% from its likely low.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares are +107.08% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 4500% this quarter before jumping 135% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 22.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.2% annually.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s Major holders

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 0.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.57% of the shares at 108.04% float percentage. In total, 341 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.59 Million shares (or 15.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $285.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 2.46 Million shares, or about 8.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $153.3 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,946,701 shares. This is just over 6.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $148.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 Million, or 4.15% of the shares, all valued at about $75.56 Million.