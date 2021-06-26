Boom Or Bust: Where Is Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock Headed Next?

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s traded shares stood at 316,780 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $113.42, to imply a decline of -0.67% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The WK share’s 52-week high remains $114.88, putting it -1.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $51.44. The company has a valuation of $5.66 Billion, with an average of 317.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 297.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Workiva Inc. (WK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) trade information

After registering a -0.67% downside in the last session, Workiva Inc. (WK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $115.6 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 1.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.49%, and 21.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.79%. Short interest in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) saw shorts transact 3.51 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $128.86, implying an increase of 13.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $107 and $145 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WK has been trading 27.84% off suggested target high and -5.66% from its likely low.

Workiva Inc. (WK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Workiva Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Workiva Inc. (WK) shares are +22.58% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 83.3% this quarter before falling -400% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 2.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s Major holders

Workiva Inc. insiders hold 6.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.94% of the shares at 94.98% float percentage. In total, 314 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.88 Million shares (or 9.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $355.91 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.89 Million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $264.84 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Workiva Inc. (WK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 973,534 shares. This is just over 2.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.92 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 939.35 Thousand, or 2.23% of the shares, all valued at about $86.06 Million.