Boom Or Bust: Where Is Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Stock Headed Next?

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s traded shares stood at 485,304 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.93, to imply a decline of -2.96% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The VYNT share’s 52-week high remains $17.5, putting it -345.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $113.91 Million, with an average of 347.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 890.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VYNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside in the last session, Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.11- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 4.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.15%, and 7.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.88%. Short interest in Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) saw shorts transact 965.86 Million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $90, implying an increase of 2190.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90 and $90 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VYNT has been trading 2190.08% off suggested target high and 2190.08% from its likely low.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 11% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s Major holders

Vyant Bio, Inc. insiders hold 12.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.71% of the shares at 5.36% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 180.93 Thousand shares (or 0.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $839.5 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 164.65 Thousand shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $763.96 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vyant Bio, Inc. (VYNT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 74,788 shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $347.02 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 45.48 Thousand, or 0.16% of the shares, all valued at about $211.03 Thousand.