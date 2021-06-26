Boom Or Bust: Where Is Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Headed Next?

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s traded shares stood at 357,789 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.31, to imply a decline of -0.97% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The VNOM share’s 52-week high remains $20.09, putting it -4.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.52. The company has a valuation of $3Billion, with an average of 560.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 544.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VNOM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) trade information

After registering a -0.97% downside in the last session, Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.09 this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 3.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.06%, and 9.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 66.18%. Short interest in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) saw shorts transact 1.52 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.17, implying an increase of 9.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VNOM has been trading 29.47% off suggested target high and -6.78% from its likely low.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $85.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $88.46 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.67 Million and $62.94 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 160.5% before jumping 40.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -62.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -479.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Partners LP has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Viper Energy Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.52, with the share yield ticking at 2.66% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 7.06%.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Major holders

Viper Energy Partners LP insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.62% of the shares at 75.95% float percentage. In total, 186 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.84 Million shares (or 13.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $128.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP with 4.56 Million shares, or about 7.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $66.44 Million.

We also have Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,913,390 shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 Million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about $29.82 Million.