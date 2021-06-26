Boom Or Bust: Where Is Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Headed Next?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s traded shares stood at 363,160 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.78, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TMDI share’s 52-week high remains $3.47, putting it -94.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.57. The company has a valuation of $194.96 Million, with an average of 653.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TMDI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside in the last session, Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.84 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 3.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.54%, and 4.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.09%. Short interest in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw shorts transact 2.97 Million shares and set a 1.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 124.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TMDI has been trading 124.72% off suggested target high and 124.72% from its likely low.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Titan Medical Inc. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.71% of the shares at 2.72% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.09 Million shares (or 1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 185.9 Thousand shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $316.03 Thousand.