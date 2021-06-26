Boom Or Bust: Where Is NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Stock Headed Next?

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s traded shares stood at 357,357 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.88, to imply a decline of -2.67% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The NS share’s 52-week high remains $20.73, putting it -15.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.47. The company has a valuation of $1.96 Billion, with an average of 616.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 487.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) trade information

After registering a -2.67% downside in the last session, NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.19 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 6.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.51%, and -2.72% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 24.08%. Short interest in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) saw shorts transact 3.31 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.9, implying an increase of 11.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NS has been trading 23.04% off suggested target high and 6.26% from its likely low.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NuStar Energy L.P. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares are +21.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 103.51% against 3.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 450% this quarter before jumping 120.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -626.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40.2% annually.

NS Dividends

NuStar Energy L.P. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NuStar Energy L.P. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.6, with the share yield ticking at 8.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 12.06%.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s Major holders

NuStar Energy L.P. insiders hold 10.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.54% of the shares at 66.49% float percentage. In total, 177 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alps Advisors Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.27 Million shares (or 12.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $226.71 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 11.49 Million shares, or about 10.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $196.43 Million.

We also have Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF holds roughly 12,234,492 shares. This is just over 11.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $219Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.4 Million, or 5.84% of the shares, all valued at about $114.58 Million.