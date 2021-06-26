Boom Or Bust: Where Is Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Stock Headed Next?

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)’s traded shares stood at 394,731 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.5, to imply an increase of 0.89% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The NTUS share’s 52-week high remains $29.69, putting it -0.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.38. The company has a valuation of $1.01 Billion, with an average of 183.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 184.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NTUS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) trade information

After registering a 0.89% upside in the last session, Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.70 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.36%, and 9.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 47.21%. Short interest in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) saw shorts transact 887.91 Million shares and set a 4.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36, implying an increase of 22.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTUS has been trading 22.03% off suggested target high and 22.03% from its likely low.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Natus Medical Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) shares are +47.57% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 292.3% this quarter before jumping 266.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -6.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22% annually.

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)’s Major holders

Natus Medical Incorporated insiders hold 1.69% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.82% of the shares at 100.52% float percentage. In total, 255 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.49 Million shares (or 19.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.88 Million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $73.73 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,273,481 shares. This is just over 6.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.6 Million, or 4.7% of the shares, all valued at about $38.99 Million.