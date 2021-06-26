Boom Or Bust: Where Is iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Headed Next?

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s traded shares stood at 315,541 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.43, to imply a decline of -1.56% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The ICAD share’s 52-week high remains $21.44, putting it -30.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.32. The company has a valuation of $410.2 Million, with an average of 106.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 134.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for iCAD, Inc. (ICAD), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ICAD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) trade information

After registering a -1.56% downside in the last session, iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.45 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 10.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.77%, and -1.56% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 24.47%. Short interest in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) saw shorts transact 807.86 Million shares and set a 5.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.5, implying an increase of 49.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ICAD has been trading 82.59% off suggested target high and 33.9% from its likely low.

iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iCAD, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) shares are +21.25% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 41.7% this quarter before jumping 37.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $9.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.38 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.57 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 64.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -7.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s Major holders

iCAD, Inc. insiders hold 7.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.56% of the shares at 56.87% float percentage. In total, 123 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 5.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.14 Million shares, or about 4.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24.21 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iCAD, Inc. (ICAD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 694,814 shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 649.55 Thousand, or 2.6% of the shares, all valued at about $9.87 Million.