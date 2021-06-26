Boom Or Bust: Where Is Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Headed Next?

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s traded shares stood at 687,100 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.22, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The FLXN share’s 52-week high remains $14.39, putting it -56.07% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.71. The company has a valuation of $460.47 Million, with an average of 741.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 834.45 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLXN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.37- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 1.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.66%, and 14.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.1%. Short interest in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) saw shorts transact 6.8 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) shares are -25.53% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 34.2% this quarter before jumping 6% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $28.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $34.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.45 Million and $23.66 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 87% before jumping 44.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 35.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s Major holders

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 3.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.5% of the shares at 92.94% float percentage. In total, 209 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.52 Million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.42 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 4.21 Million shares, or about 8.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.69 Million.

We also have Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (FLXN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust holds roughly 3,200,000 shares. This is just over 6.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.14 Million, or 4.28% of the shares, all valued at about $19.14 Million.