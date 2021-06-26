Boom Or Bust: Where Is ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Stock Headed Next?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s traded shares stood at 697,668 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.29, to imply an increase of 5.53% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The NDRA share’s 52-week high remains $3.1, putting it -35.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.651. The company has a valuation of $95.43 Million, with an average of 409.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 772.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NDRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) trade information

After registering a 5.53% upside in the last session, ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.30- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.53%, and 9.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 205.33%. Short interest in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) saw shorts transact 623.35 Million shares and set a 0.81 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 162.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NDRA has been trading 162.01% off suggested target high and 162.01% from its likely low.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 73% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s Major holders

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. insiders hold 2.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.85% of the shares at 9.09% float percentage. In total, 27 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.58 Million shares (or 3.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Flagship Harbor Advisors, LLC with 697.03 Thousand shares, or about 1.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.81 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,134,800 shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.95 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 323.98 Thousand, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $842.36 Thousand.