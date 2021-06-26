Boom Or Bust: Where Is ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Headed Next?

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s traded shares stood at 135,231 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.27, to imply an increase of 0.55% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The CNOB share’s 52-week high remains $28.72, putting it -5.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.12. The company has a valuation of $1.09 Billion, with an average of 173.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 141.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNOB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.71.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) trade information

After registering a 0.55% upside in the last session, ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.58 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.13%, and 2.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.8%. Short interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) saw shorts transact 448.75 Million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.2, implying an increase of 21.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNOB has been trading 28.35% off suggested target high and 17.35% from its likely low.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) shares are +39.42% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.9% this quarter before jumping 6.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -13.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

CNOB Dividends

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 1.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.54%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)’s Major holders

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. insiders hold 10.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.06% of the shares at 74.86% float percentage. In total, 197 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.35 Million shares (or 8.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $84.84 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3Million shares, or about 7.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $76.08 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund holds roughly 1,771,712 shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 Million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about $25.98 Million.