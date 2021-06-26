Boom Or Bust: Where Is Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Stock Headed Next?

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)’s traded shares stood at 857,846 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.6, to imply a decline of -1.07% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The CASS share’s 52-week high remains $48.55, putting it -19.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +13.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $35.14. The company has a valuation of $590.86 Million, with an average of 59.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 47.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CASS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) trade information

After registering a -1.07% downside in the last session, Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $42.98 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 5.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.17%, and -8.68% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 4.34%. Short interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) saw shorts transact 294.25 Million shares and set a 6.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.94, implying a decline of -26.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29.94 and $29.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CASS has been trading -26.26% off suggested target high and -26.26% from its likely low.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CASS Dividends

Cass Information Systems, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 21 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.85%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)’s Major holders

Cass Information Systems, Inc. insiders hold 9.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.16% of the shares at 70.04% float percentage. In total, 189 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.04 Million shares (or 7.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Buckingham Strategic Wealth, LLC with 877.08 Thousand shares, or about 6.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $40.58 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 382,430 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 344.41 Thousand, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about $15.8 Million.