Boom Or Bust: Where Is Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stock Headed Next?

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)’s traded shares stood at 626,194 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.26, to imply a decline of -0.28% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The ALCO share’s 52-week high remains $36.13, putting it -2.47% down since that peak but still an impressive +24.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.55. The company has a valuation of $265.19 Million, with an average of 69.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Alico, Inc. (ALCO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) trade information

After registering a -0.28% downside in the last session, Alico, Inc. (ALCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.77 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.32%, and 12.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.67%. Short interest in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw shorts transact 274.03 Million shares and set a 7.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $40, implying an increase of 13.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALCO has been trading 13.44% off suggested target high and 13.44% from its likely low.

Alico, Inc. (ALCO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 14% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ALCO Dividends

Alico, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alico, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2, with the share yield ticking at 5.91% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.93%.

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)’s Major holders

Alico, Inc. insiders hold 46.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.16% of the shares at 85.96% float percentage. In total, 98 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 824.43 Thousand shares (or 10.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.62 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 367.12 Thousand shares, or about 4.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.96 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alico, Inc. (ALCO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 184,753 shares. This is just over 2.46% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 108.49 Thousand, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about $3.25 Million.