BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Friday – Up 7.08% From the Lows, What Happens Next

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s traded shares stood at 360,973 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.78, to imply a decline of -3% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The BLCT share’s 52-week high remains $35.89, putting it -429.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +7.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.3. The company has a valuation of $242.98 Million, with an average of 223.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 158.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLCT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $49.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $64.86 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $36.97 Million and $41.63 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.9% before jumping 55.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 103.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

BlueCity Holdings Limited insiders hold 8.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.5% of the shares at 21.2% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.62 Million shares (or 6.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UG Investment Advisers Ltd. with 720.6 Thousand shares, or about 2.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $6.62 Million.

We also have Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF holds roughly 33,851 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $384.55 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.59 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $130.85 Thousand.