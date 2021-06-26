BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Have Dipped -12.33% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s traded shares stood at 477,409 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.76. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.89, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The BTCM share’s 52-week high remains $35, putting it -343.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $441.79 Million, with an average of 1.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Sell for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BTCM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.78- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 10.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.68%, and -1.5% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -12.33%. Short interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw shorts transact 1.98 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 65.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

BIT Mining Limited insiders hold 5.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.83% of the shares at 8.27% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by SC China Holding Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.5 Million shares (or 6.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 219.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.7 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovative Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 31,211 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $247.19 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.53 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $170.54 Thousand.