Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Jumped 1.23% Over A Month – No Room To Run?

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s traded shares stood at 329,406 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $36.24, to imply a decline of -0.06% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BZUN share’s 52-week high remains $57, putting it -57.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.07. The company has a valuation of $2.91 Billion, with an average of 510.85 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 757.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Baozun Inc. (BZUN), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BZUN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

After registering a -0.06% downside in the last session, Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $36.99 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.34%, and 1.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.5%. Short interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) saw shorts transact 5.83 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Baozun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares are +4.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.39% against 9.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.4% this quarter before falling -17.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $396.29 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $385.59 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $321.36 Million and $277.35 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.3% before jumping 39% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 144.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 41.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.47% annually.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Baozun Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.76% of the shares at 67.76% float percentage. In total, 308 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.31 Million shares (or 13.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $393.04 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 4.04 Million shares, or about 5.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $154.04 Million.

We also have Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Baozun Inc. (BZUN) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 2,746,072 shares. This is just over 3.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $104.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 Million, or 1.43% of the shares, all valued at about $40.23 Million.