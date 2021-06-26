Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s traded shares stood at 802,251 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.83, to imply a decline of -3.2% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The AZUL share’s 52-week high remains $29.45, putting it -5.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.53. The company has a valuation of $3.16 Billion, with an average of 821.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Azul S.A. (AZUL), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AZUL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.5.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) trade information

After registering a -3.2% downside in the last session, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.39 this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 5.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.29%, and 17.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.95%. Short interest in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) saw shorts transact 10.17 Million shares and set a 9.78 days time to cover.

Azul S.A. (AZUL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Azul S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Azul S.A. (AZUL) shares are +28.84% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -240.9% this quarter before falling -178.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 57.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -47% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -349.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)’s Major holders

Azul S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.19% of the shares at 38.19% float percentage. In total, 112 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.65 Million shares (or 11.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $255.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.85 Million shares, or about 3.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $77.67 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Azul S.A. (AZUL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 7,105,974 shares. This is just over 6.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $143.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.59 Million, or 4.13% of the shares, all valued at about $92.72 Million.