Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Friday – Up 31.9% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s traded shares stood at 670,169 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $73.5, to imply an increase of 4.24% or $2.99 in intraday trading. The AXSM share’s 52-week high remains $90, putting it -22.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.05. The company has a valuation of $2.76 Billion, with an average of 349.36 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 374.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AXSM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.97.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) trade information

After registering a 4.24% upside in the last session, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $73.74 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.13%, and 34.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.78%. Short interest in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw shorts transact 2.89 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $140.21, implying an increase of 90.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62 and $225 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXSM has been trading 206.12% off suggested target high and -15.65% from its likely low.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s Major holders

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 21.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.34% of the shares at 83.2% float percentage. In total, 258 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.64 Million shares (or 7.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $215.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.28 Million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $185.73 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 839,604 shares. This is just over 2.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $68.4 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 706.65 Thousand, or 1.88% of the shares, all valued at about $57.57 Million.