At Current Prices, Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Worth A Patient Look?

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s traded shares stood at 393,204 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.14, to imply a decline of -0.71% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The OVLY share’s 52-week high remains $20.55, putting it -13.29% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.04. The company has a valuation of $151.33 Million, with an average of 36.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 29.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OVLY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) trade information

After registering a -0.71% downside in the last session, Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.00 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 4.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.78%, and -1.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.15%. Short interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) saw shorts transact 74.15 Million shares and set a 2.5 days time to cover.

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 9.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

OVLY Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp has its next earnings report out between July 20 and July 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oak Valley Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 0.29, with the share yield ticking at 1.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.67%.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s Major holders

Oak Valley Bancorp insiders hold 25.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.05% of the shares at 40.5% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fenimore Asset Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 663.18 Thousand shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.37 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 373.54 Thousand shares, or about 4.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $6.21 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 199,241 shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.42 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 141.64 Thousand, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about $2.35 Million.