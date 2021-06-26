At Current Prices, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Worth A Patient Look?

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s traded shares stood at 585,275 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.77, to imply an increase of 4.21% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NVIV share’s 52-week high remains $2, putting it -159.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $26.29 Million, with an average of 502.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 835.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NVIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) trade information

After registering a 4.21% upside in the last session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.769 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.33%, and 8.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.3%. Short interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw shorts transact 2.53 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.5, implying an increase of 4770.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.5 and $37.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVIV has been trading 4770.13% off suggested target high and 4770.13% from its likely low.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 73.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 96.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s Major holders

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. insiders hold 2.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.11% of the shares at 13.4% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.09 Million shares (or 3.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 415.19 Thousand shares, or about 1.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $412.74 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NVIV) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 282,142 shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $280.48 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 142.8 Thousand, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about $141.96 Thousand.