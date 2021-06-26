At Current Prices, International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Worth A Patient Look?

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s traded shares stood at 438,054 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.45, to imply a decline of -0.64% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The IMXI share’s 52-week high remains $18.69, putting it -20.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.55. The company has a valuation of $590.47 Million, with an average of 188.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 208.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IMXI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) trade information

After registering a -0.64% downside in the last session, International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.84 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 2.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.52%, and 3.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.45%. Short interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw shorts transact 731.85 Million shares and set a 3.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.6, implying an increase of 26.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMXI has been trading 42.39% off suggested target high and 16.5% from its likely low.

International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Money Express, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) shares are -0.83% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.5% this quarter before jumping 8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $105.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $109.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $76.45 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 68.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.55% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)’s Major holders

International Money Express, Inc. insiders hold 20.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.09% of the shares at 100.02% float percentage. In total, 170 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.27 Million shares (or 8.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 2.83 Million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $42.55 Million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Royce Special Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 2,800,000 shares. This is just over 7.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 Million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about $16.14 Million.