At Current Prices, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Worth A Patient Look?

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s traded shares stood at 302,075 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.27, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The GILT share’s 52-week high remains $22.69, putting it -120.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.8. The company has a valuation of $580.32 Million, with an average of 653.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 792.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GILT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the last session, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.39 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.16%, and 10.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 57.52%. Short interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw shorts transact 615.82 Million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.42, implying a decline of -47.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.42 and $5.42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GILT has been trading -47.22% off suggested target high and -47.22% from its likely low.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 30 and September 03, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.99, with the share yield ticking at 9.79% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. insiders hold 11.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.28% of the shares at 57.94% float percentage. In total, 106 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.44 Million shares (or 2.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 768.22 Thousand shares, or about 1.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.04 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Procure ETF TR II-Procure Space ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 567,142 shares. This is just over 1.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.72 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 475.83 Thousand, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about $4.78 Million.