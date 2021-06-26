At Current Prices, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Worth A Patient Look?

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s traded shares stood at 600,330 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.77, to imply an increase of 1.34% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The GLOP share’s 52-week high remains $4.5, putting it -19.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.1. The company has a valuation of $190.82 Million, with an average of 862.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 608.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for GasLog Partners LP (GLOP), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GLOP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

After registering a 1.34% upside in the last session, GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.92- this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 3.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.45%, and 24.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 38.6%. Short interest in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) saw shorts transact 1.47 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.63, implying a decline of -3.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLOP has been trading 6.1% off suggested target high and -20.42% from its likely low.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GasLog Partners LP share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares are +23.61% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -36.8% this quarter before jumping 81.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -6.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $75.08 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $84.45 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -11.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 136.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.1% annually.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GasLog Partners LP has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 16.45%.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

GasLog Partners LP insiders hold 31.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.47% of the shares at 26.82% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.37 Million shares (or 4.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.32 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 1.65 Million shares, or about 3.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.42 Million.

We also have Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2021, Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund holds roughly 1,182,985 shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.69 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.18 Million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about $3.69 Million.