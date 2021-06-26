At Current Prices, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Worth A Patient Look?

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s traded shares stood at 537,722 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.72, to imply a decline of -1.73% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The FLXS share’s 52-week high remains $51.13, putting it -16.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.39. The company has a valuation of $299.64 Million, with an average of 50.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 46.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FLXS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside in the last session, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $46.02 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.21%, and -7.78% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 25.02%. Short interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) saw shorts transact 160.64 Million shares and set a 3.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50, implying an increase of 14.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FLXS has been trading 14.36% off suggested target high and 14.36% from its likely low.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -25.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 18.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FLXS Dividends

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 23 and August 27, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.45, with the share yield ticking at 1.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.04%.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)’s Major holders

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. insiders hold 7.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.89% of the shares at 57.97% float percentage. In total, 73 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1Million shares (or 14.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 557.86 Thousand shares, or about 8.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.44 Million.

We also have Royce Special Equity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (FLXS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Royce Special Equity Fund holds roughly 767,500 shares. This is just over 11.2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 208.32 Thousand, or 3.04% of the shares, all valued at about $7.26 Million.