At Current Prices, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Worth A Patient Look?

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s traded shares stood at 571,835 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.7, to imply an increase of 1.37% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The CRNT share’s 52-week high remains $6.9, putting it -86.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.03. The company has a valuation of $308.52 Million, with an average of 1.35 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 941.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRNT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

After registering a 1.37% upside in the last session, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.85- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 3.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.12%, and 13.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.09%. Short interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw shorts transact 845.31 Million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.5, implying an increase of 48.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $6.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRNT has been trading 75.68% off suggested target high and 21.62% from its likely low.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ceragon Networks Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares are +31.21% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.3% this quarter before falling -66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.19% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -621.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Ceragon Networks Ltd. insiders hold 18.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.33% of the shares at 19.92% float percentage. In total, 91 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Norges Bank Investment Management. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.21 Million shares (or 2.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.15 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 2.01 Million shares, or about 2.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.57 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 1,558,355 shares. This is just over 1.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 600.92 Thousand, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about $2.27 Million.