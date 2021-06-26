At Current Prices, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Worth A Patient Look?

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares stood at 824,093 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.75, to imply a decline of -1.25% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The CBAT share’s 52-week high remains $11.4, putting it -140% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.6. The company has a valuation of $419.87 Million, with an average of 1.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CBAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

After registering a -1.25% downside in the last session, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.06- this Wednesday, Jun 23, jumping 6.13% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.85%, and 23.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.13%. Short interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw shorts transact 2.4 Million shares and set a 1.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 110.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBAT has been trading 110.53% off suggested target high and 110.53% from its likely low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 54.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. insiders hold 50.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.19% of the shares at 8.44% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 979.02 Thousand shares (or 1.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Trust Advisors LP with 820.87 Thousand shares, or about 0.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.19 Million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF holds roughly 1,001,435 shares. This is just over 1.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 782.64 Thousand, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about $3.28 Million.