At $9.54 Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) is Worth A Gamble

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s traded shares stood at 716,701 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.54, to imply a decline of -1.34% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The CSBR share’s 52-week high remains $14.68, putting it -53.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +26.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.05. The company has a valuation of $127.74 Million, with an average of 52.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 28Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) trade information

After registering a -1.34% downside in the last session, Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.02 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 4.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.9%, and -5.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.58%. Short interest in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) saw shorts transact 364.1 Million shares and set a 13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 57.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSBR has been trading 67.71% off suggested target high and 46.75% from its likely low.

Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $10.03 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending July 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.43 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.75 Million and $8.71 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.6% before jumping 19.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 142.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)’s Major holders

Champions Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 20.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73% of the shares at 92.03% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Battery Management Corp. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.42 Million shares (or 18.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.36 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 1.71 Million shares, or about 12.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.37 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 352,145 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 148.68 Thousand, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about $1.6 Million.