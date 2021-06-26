At $62.9 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is Worth A Gamble

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s traded shares stood at 748,749 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $62.9, to imply a decline of -2.4% or -$1.55 in intraday trading. The AMRC share’s 52-week high remains $70.26, putting it -11.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $24.3. The company has a valuation of $3.23 Billion, with an average of 312.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 396.94 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMRC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.25.

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) trade information

After registering a -2.4% downside in the last session, Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $65.69 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 4.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.86%, and 21.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.41%. Short interest in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) saw shorts transact 1.59 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $69.56, implying an increase of 10.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $54 and $82 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMRC has been trading 30.37% off suggested target high and -14.15% from its likely low.

Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ameresco, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) shares are +21.52% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 31.6% this quarter before falling -7.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $258.92 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $299.58 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $223.04 Million and $247.12 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.1% before jumping 21.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 127.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 18.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.7% annually.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)’s Major holders

Ameresco, Inc. insiders hold 8.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.42% of the shares at 80.18% float percentage. In total, 291 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Handelsbanken Fonder AB. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.45 Million shares (or 7.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $119.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.68 Million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $87.73 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 838,556 shares. This is just over 2.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 771.12 Thousand, or 2.32% of the shares, all valued at about $44.05 Million.