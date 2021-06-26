At $5.3 HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) is Worth A Gamble

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)’s traded shares stood at 284,764 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.3, to imply a decline of -5.02% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The HFFG share’s 52-week high remains $9.75, putting it -83.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +3.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.11. The company has a valuation of $275.14 Million, with an average of 150.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 122.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HFFG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) trade information

After registering a -5.02% downside in the last session, HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.72- this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 7.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.19%, and -13.68% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -29.52%. Short interest in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) saw shorts transact 2.63 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)’s Major holders

HF Foods Group Inc. insiders hold 27.9% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.63% of the shares at 20.29% float percentage. In total, 77 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.46 Million shares (or 4.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.88 Million shares, or about 3.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $14.16 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,088,885 shares. This is just over 2.1% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 907.36 Thousand, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about $6.55 Million.