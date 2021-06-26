At $37.91 The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) is Worth A Gamble

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s traded shares stood at 502,985 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.91, to imply an increase of 2.93% or $1.08 in intraday trading. The SHYF share’s 52-week high remains $43.75, putting it -15.4% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.7. The company has a valuation of $1.34 Billion, with an average of 254.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 219.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SHYF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) trade information

After registering a 2.93% upside in the last session, The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $38.01 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.4%, and 1.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.58%. Short interest in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) saw shorts transact 811.56 Million shares and set a 3.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $46.75, implying an increase of 23.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHYF has been trading 31.89% off suggested target high and 13.43% from its likely low.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Shyft Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) shares are +34.91% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 284.6% this quarter before falling -12.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $235.05 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $236.61 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $141.39 Million and $203.47 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 66.2% before jumping 16.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 1.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

SHYF Dividends

The Shyft Group, Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.1, with the share yield ticking at 0.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.84%.

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)’s Major holders

The Shyft Group, Inc. insiders hold 9.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.04% of the shares at 90.23% float percentage. In total, 269 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.47 Million shares (or 6.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91.83 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.7 Million shares, or about 4.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $63.08 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 930,350 shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.61 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 833.83 Thousand, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about $31.02 Million.