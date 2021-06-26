At $30.85 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) is Worth A Gamble

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s traded shares stood at 459,954 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.85, to imply an increase of 4.29% or $1.27 in intraday trading. The DRVN share’s 52-week high remains $35.56, putting it -15.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.26. The company has a valuation of $5.17 Billion, with an average of 289.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 418.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DRVN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.25, implying an increase of 17.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRVN has been trading 36.14% off suggested target high and 3.73% from its likely low.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -154.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23% annually.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)’s Major holders

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.52% of the shares at 86.62% float percentage. In total, 39 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 414.85 Thousand shares (or 0.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Treasurer of the State of North Carolina with 13.47 Thousand shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $342.41 Thousand.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund holds roughly 1,970,124 shares. This is just over 1.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.36 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 Million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about $51.21 Million.