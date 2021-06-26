At $3.87 Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is Worth A Gamble

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s traded shares stood at 828,278 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.87, to imply a decline of -7.64% or -$0.32 in intraday trading. The GNLN share’s 52-week high remains $8.73, putting it -125.58% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $68.34 Million, with an average of 387.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 735.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNLN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

After registering a -7.64% downside in the last session, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.20- this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 7.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.93%, and 5.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.27%. Short interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw shorts transact 3.03 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 80.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNLN has been trading 106.72% off suggested target high and 29.2% from its likely low.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Greenlane Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) shares are -9.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.92% against 12.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -8.3% this quarter before jumping 37.5% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $36.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $40.29 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.4 Million and $35.76 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 11.9% before jumping 12.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -294.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 1.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.54% of the shares at 38.24% float percentage. In total, 83 institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.25 Million shares (or 7.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Penserra Capital Management LLC with 629.81 Thousand shares, or about 3.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.34 Million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF holds roughly 654,150 shares. This is just over 3.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 608.59 Thousand, or 3.59% of the shares, all valued at about $3.26 Million.