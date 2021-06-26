At $278.34 Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) is Worth A Gamble

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s traded shares stood at 386,302 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $278.34, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The PODD share’s 52-week high remains $306.46, putting it -10.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $183.74. The company has a valuation of $18.43 Billion, with an average of 373.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 548.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Insulet Corporation (PODD), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PODD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the last session, Insulet Corporation (PODD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $287.6 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 3.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.79%, and 7.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.88%. Short interest in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) saw shorts transact 2.54 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $283.78, implying an increase of 1.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $250 and $323 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PODD has been trading 16.05% off suggested target high and -10.18% from its likely low.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Insulet Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares are +6.65% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -40.9% this quarter before jumping 41.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -44.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD)’s Major holders

Insulet Corporation insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.57% of the shares at 105.05% float percentage. In total, 664 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 9.81 Million shares (or 14.82% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.51 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 6.96 Million shares, or about 10.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.78 Billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Insulet Corporation (PODD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3,221,334 shares. This is just over 4.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $840.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.08 Million, or 4.66% of the shares, all valued at about $804.75 Million.