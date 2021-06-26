At $22.78 Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is Worth A Gamble

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s traded shares stood at 376,071 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.78, to imply a decline of -1.89% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The NTCO share’s 52-week high remains $23.55, putting it -3.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.28. The company has a valuation of $15.69 Billion, with an average of 533.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 467.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NTCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.46, implying a decline of -5.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.15 and $27.66 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTCO has been trading 21.42% off suggested target high and -33.49% from its likely low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Natura &Co Holding S.A. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.68% of the shares at 5.68% float percentage. In total, 115 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 18.37 Million shares (or 2.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $312.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. with 3.41 Million shares, or about 0.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $57.98 Million.

We also have DWS Latin America Equity Fd and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, DWS Latin America Equity Fd holds roughly 185,000 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 99.23 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.77 Million.