At $22.29 Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) is Worth A Gamble

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s traded shares stood at 629,746 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.29, to imply an increase of 6.75% or $1.41 in intraday trading. The RDVT share’s 52-week high remains $28.89, putting it -29.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.38. The company has a valuation of $272.12 Million, with an average of 44.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 42.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RDVT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) trade information

After registering a 6.75% upside in the last session, Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.50 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.06%, and 2.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.63%. Short interest in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) saw shorts transact 956.75 Million shares and set a 22.34 days time to cover.

Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 44.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)’s Major holders

Red Violet, Inc. insiders hold 47.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.05% of the shares at 57.38% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 547.07 Thousand shares (or 4.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd with 463.86 Thousand shares, or about 3.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $12.11 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Red Violet, Inc. (RDVT) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 304,888 shares. This is just over 2.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 175.42 Thousand, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about $4.58 Million.