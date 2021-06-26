At $21 Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) is Worth A Gamble

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s traded shares stood at 235,687 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21, to imply a decline of -1.64% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The LXFR share’s 52-week high remains $23.91, putting it -13.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.74. The company has a valuation of $601.64 Million, with an average of 77.12 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 82.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LXFR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) trade information

After registering a -1.64% downside in the last session, Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.63 this Tuesday, Jun 22, jumping 2.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.55%, and -5.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.89%. Short interest in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) saw shorts transact 530.61 Million shares and set a 6.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28, implying an increase of 33.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LXFR has been trading 52.38% off suggested target high and 19.05% from its likely low.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Luxfer Holdings PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) shares are +32.33% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 70.6% this quarter before jumping 24% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $93.65 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $95.75 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $85.15 Million and $90.4 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10% before jumping 5.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 138.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13% annually.

LXFR Dividends

Luxfer Holdings PLC has its next earnings report out on April 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0.5, with the share yield ticking at 2.34% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s Major holders

Luxfer Holdings PLC insiders hold 1.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.11% of the shares at 98.87% float percentage. In total, 142 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.5 Million shares (or 12.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.5 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 3.24 Million shares, or about 11.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $69.02 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and Fidelity International Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luxfer Holdings PLC (LXFR) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 1,191,600 shares. This is just over 4.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 Million, or 3.76% of the shares, all valued at about $17.76 Million.