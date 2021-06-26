Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) up 15.97% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s traded shares stood at 514,933 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $169.01, to imply an increase of 4.97% or $8 in intraday trading. The ABG share’s 52-week high remains $216.88, putting it -28.32% down since that peak but still an impressive +57.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $71.96. The company has a valuation of $3.27 Billion, with an average of 258.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 166.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ABG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.38.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) trade information

After registering a 4.97% upside in the last session, Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $169.5 this Friday, Jun 25, jumping 0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.79%, and -12.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.97%. Short interest in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) saw shorts transact 1.37 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $220, implying an increase of 30.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $170 and $294 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ABG has been trading 73.95% off suggested target high and 0.59% from its likely low.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) shares are +20.9% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 73.8% this quarter before jumping 3.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 27.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $2.28 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.3 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.43 Billion in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.5% annually.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)’s Major holders

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. insiders hold 0.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.34% of the shares at 109.35% float percentage. In total, 322 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.18 Million shares (or 16.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $625.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with 2.12 Million shares, or about 10.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $416.23 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1,297,284 shares. This is just over 6.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $257.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 874.74 Thousand, or 4.52% of the shares, all valued at about $171.89 Million.