Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Have Surged 72.6% YTD, Predicting what happens next in

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s traded shares stood at 401,477 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.26, to imply an increase of 0.8% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ARTL share’s 52-week high remains $3.67, putting it -191.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $29.17 Million, with an average of 540.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 672.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6, implying an increase of 376.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $7 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARTL has been trading 455.56% off suggested target high and 296.83% from its likely low.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -25.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 5.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.33% of the shares at 23.53% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 248.08 Thousand shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $404.38 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boothbay Fund Management, LLC with 233Thousand shares, or about 1.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $379.79 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 184,000 shares. This is just over 0.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $299.92 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80.4 Thousand, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about $131.05 Thousand.