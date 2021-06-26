AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) up 23.94% from 52-Week Low; YTD falls -19.51% – Here’s What to Do Now

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s traded shares stood at 212,875 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $144.91, to imply a decline of -1.48% or -$2.18 in intraday trading. The APPF share’s 52-week high remains $186.59, putting it -28.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +23.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $110.22. The company has a valuation of $5Billion, with an average of 143.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 128.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for AppFolio, Inc. (APPF), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give APPF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.1.

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) trade information

After registering a -1.48% downside in the last session, AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $150.7 this Thursday, Jun 24, jumping 3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.15%, and 6.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.51%. Short interest in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) saw shorts transact 972.55 Million shares and set a 7.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $114.67, implying a decline of -20.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $105 and $122 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPF has been trading -15.81% off suggested target high and -27.54% from its likely low.

AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AppFolio, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) shares are -20.56% down over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -81.5% this quarter before falling -97.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.3% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 51.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 334.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s Major holders

AppFolio, Inc. insiders hold 3.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.75% of the shares at 90.26% float percentage. In total, 241 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brown Capital Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.86 Million shares (or 15.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $404.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ashe Capital Management, LP with 1.98 Million shares, or about 10.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $279.32 Million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AppFolio, Inc. (APPF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 1,543,725 shares. This is just over 8.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $218.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 862.88 Thousand, or 4.55% of the shares, all valued at about $122.02 Million.