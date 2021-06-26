Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Drops -23.71% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANVS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) trade information

After registering a 2.06% upside in the last session, Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $100.9 this Monday, Jun 21, jumping 19.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.66%, and 67.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 982.49%. Short interest in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) saw shorts transact 289.77 Million shares and set a 229.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45, implying a decline of -44.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANVS has been trading -44.87% off suggested target high and -44.87% from its likely low.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -498.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s Major holders

Annovis Bio, Inc. insiders hold 30.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.77% of the shares at 21.4% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ikarian Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 193.37 Thousand shares (or 2.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 147Thousand shares, or about 2.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $4.1 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 88,131 shares. This is just over 1.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 53.11 Thousand, or 0.76% of the shares, all valued at about $1.48 Million.